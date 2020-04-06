Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 282,168 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 282,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of LYFT worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261 in the last 90 days.

LYFT stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.