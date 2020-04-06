Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 36,322 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

