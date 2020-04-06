Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 62,119 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

IMO opened at $12.00 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

