Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 692,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.03% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,658,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,687,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $14,421,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

