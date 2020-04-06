Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of City worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in City in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in City by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $64.20 on Monday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. Analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 999 shares of company stock valued at $75,559. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

