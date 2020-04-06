Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,920 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 214,039 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

