Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 121,252 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Buckle worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

