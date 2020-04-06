Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 126,717 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of Benchmark Electronics worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $694.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

