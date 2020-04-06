Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 147,276 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Stoneridge worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Stoneridge by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

