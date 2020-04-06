Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 154,843 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Steelcase worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,060,000 after acquiring an additional 404,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 483,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

