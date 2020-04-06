Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 187,981 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Berry Global Group worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 168.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

