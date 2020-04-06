Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,979 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.94% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

