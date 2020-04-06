Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,272 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Adient worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adient by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

