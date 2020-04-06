Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,623 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Magellan Health worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 743.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

