Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,964 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 205,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $121.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

