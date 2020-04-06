Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,048 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE:CTB opened at $15.90 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $853.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

