Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,835 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.65% of AquaVenture worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AquaVenture by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AquaVenture by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.