Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,937 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of RBC Bearings worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.30.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

