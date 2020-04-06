Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 606,981 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Under Armour worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Under Armour by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.