Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,203 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

