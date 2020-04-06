Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of La-Z-Boy worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti lowered their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LZB stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $826.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

