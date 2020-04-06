Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

NYSE BK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,216. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

