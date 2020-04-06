Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/18/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/9/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

BNS opened at $38.60 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

