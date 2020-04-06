Barclays Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €103.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €103.00 ($119.77) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.50 ($115.70).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €90.76 ($105.53) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.34 and a 200-day moving average of €103.25.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

