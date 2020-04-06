Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €79.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.66 ($94.95).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €73.88 ($85.91) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

