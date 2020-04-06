Barclays Cuts EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target to $15.00

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVOP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of EVOP opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 8,000 shares valued at $222,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EVO Payments by 37,488.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 386,134 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $9,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $8,649,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

