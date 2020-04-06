Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.33 ($2.44).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 86.73 ($1.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.08. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 132,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Insiders bought a total of 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878 over the last 90 days.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

