Barclays Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,950 ($78.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,399.74 ($84.18).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,202 ($81.58) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,991.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,081.99.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

