Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $3.34 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

