Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $76.10 on Monday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

