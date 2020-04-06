Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of Propetro stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Propetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

