Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.07.

NYSE SWK opened at $95.27 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

