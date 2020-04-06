Barclays Trims Senior (LON:SNR) Target Price to GBX 67

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 152 ($2.00).

SNR stock opened at GBX 67.03 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

