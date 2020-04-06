Barratt Developments (BDEV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 880 ($11.58).

3/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 729 ($9.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 861 ($11.33).

2/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/20/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 890 ($11.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 880 ($11.58) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31).

2/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 63.10 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 447.40 ($5.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,481,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Barratt Developments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 686.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

