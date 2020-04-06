Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $34.35 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

