Barrington Research Comments on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

LGF.A has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

LGF.A opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $17.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

