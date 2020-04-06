Basic Attention Token Market Cap Tops $233.08 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC and ABCC. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $233.08 million and approximately $81.41 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,443,992,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, AirSwap, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Zebpay, ZB.COM, GOPAX, DDEX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Gate.io, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Upbit, IDCM, WazirX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Liqui, ABCC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

