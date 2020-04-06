Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.18 ($94.39).

BAYN stock traded up €2.76 ($3.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €55.79 ($64.87). 5,012,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.25 and its 200 day moving average is €67.86.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

