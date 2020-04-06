Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS: BAMXF):

4/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur BMW nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

4/1/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a "buy" rating.

3/30/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/4/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/28/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$47.92 on Monday. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

