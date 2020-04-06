Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.35 ($77.15).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €47.53 ($55.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.73 and a 200 day moving average of €65.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

