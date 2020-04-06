Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$47.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

