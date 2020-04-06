BCE (BCE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BCE (TSE: BCE) recently:

4/3/2020 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$62.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$64.50.

3/25/2020 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$58.00.

3/18/2020 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$58.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

BCE traded up C$0.59 on Monday, hitting C$57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,881. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.92.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

