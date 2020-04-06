BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BCE by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.