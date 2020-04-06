Beacon Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $49,996.71 and $26.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00335517 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00419968 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006573 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,350,297 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,371 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

