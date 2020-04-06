Beacon Securities Comments on Village Farms International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE VFF opened at C$3.47 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

