BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $866,797.52

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 231.4% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $866,797.52 and $221.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

