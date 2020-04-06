BeatzCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $226.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 230.9% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $890,143.13 and $226.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001738 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000537 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.