Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,740.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.20 or 0.04810970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,803,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

