Beetle Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $34,534.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065546 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 221,548,814 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

