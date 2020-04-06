Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.50 ($115.70).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €90.54 ($105.28) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

